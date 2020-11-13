Sports that require close interaction, are played indoors, and share equipment may pose a greater risk for COVID-19 infection or transmission. The virus spreads mainly from person-to-person among other ways. The closer the physical interaction, the more sharing of equipment there is by multiple players, and the longer the interaction, the higher the risk of COVID-19 spread.
To determine which sports are safer to play during the COVID-19 pandemic, consider the following:
• Physical closeness of players during play
• Amount of necessary touching of shared equipment and gear
• Ability to engage in social distancing while not actively engaged in play, such as when on the bench or sideline
• Age of the player and their ability to comply with social distancing and other protective actions
• Size of the team and field of play
• Presence of nonessential visitors, spectators, volunteers during practices or games
• Travel required outside of the local community
Sports that require frequent closeness or contact between players may make it more difficult to maintain social distancing and therefore may present increased risk for COVID-19 spread.