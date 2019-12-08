ATKINS: Norman Dave Thiessen, age 85, died December 6, 2019, at St. Luke’s Hospital, from an apparent heart attack.
Funeral services will be held at 1:30 PM, Wednesday, December 11, 2019 at St. Stephen’s Lutheran Church in Atkins with Rev. Douglas Woltemath officiating. Interment will be held at St. Stephen’s Cemetery, rural Atkins. Visitation will be held from 4:00 until 7:00 PM Tuesday also at the St. Stephens Lutheran Fellowship Hall in Atkins
