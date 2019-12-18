DYSART – One person is dead after a vehicle was discovered in the middle of the road near Dysart about 3:41 p.m. Monday.
According to the Benton County Sheriff's Department,the department received a dispatch about a motor vehicle accident on County Road V37 north of Dysart in Benton County. A northbound 2008 Toyota Corolla, lost control, left the road and struck an embankment.
The driver, Patricia Valadovinos, wos pronounced dead after the accident.
The accident remains under investigation by the Benton County Sheriff's Office.
Responding to the accident were the Dysart Fire Department, Dysart Ambulance, Iowa State Patrol,Iowa Department of Transportation Motor Vehicle Enforcement,Tama County Sheriff's Office