VINTON – The V-S Operation Back Pack Food Drive will be Nov. 26, De. 5 and Dec 10 at 6 p.m. at the Vinton-Shellsburg High School.

Food items will be used for Christmas food boxes for VS students and their families.

Donations can include Boxed Stuffing, Boxed Mac & Cheese, Boxed Mashed Potatoes, Boxed Suddenly Pasta Salad, Canned Cranberry Sauce, Canned Fruits and Veggies, Canned Soups.

Operation BackPack will also receive monetary donations to put toward the purchase of turkeys for families in need.

