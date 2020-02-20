Brady Ortner looked like he belonged. In his opening-round matchup against Grinnell's Brock Beck - the fourth-place finisher in last season's 120-pound bracket - Ortner competed wire to wire.
In the end, Ortner fell short in a 3-2 decision. After breaking free from Beck with about 10 seconds remaining and coming within a point, Ortner's final takedown attempt came just a bit late for the officials to count it.
Ortner shook off the loss in time for his next match, a consolation-bracket contest that would decide if he wrestled tomorrow. He wasted little time. After Iowa Falls' Jack Ites came after Ortner early, the Viking 126-pounder countered, standing Ites upright. As Ites went for Ortner's right leg, Ortner balanced himself on his left hand and leveraged himself over a now-kneeling opponent. Ites changed up his strategy, this time aiming at Ortner's left side. Ortner lowered his center of gravity, wrapped up Ites and twisted him to the mat. The match official called the pin with just a few seconds to spare in the opening round.
"I guess [the opening-round loss] just gave me the drive to beat this next one and make it to the second day," Ortner said. "He was aggressive. He got in on a good single [leg takedown] pretty good there."
With his consolation-bracket win, Ortner will advance to tomorrow's meet where he'll take on the loser of the match between Osage's Joe Sullivan and Ethan DeLeon of Sioux City Heelan.