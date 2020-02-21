With 55 seconds to go in Friday's third-round consolation match at the state wrestling tournament, Brady Ortner could've tried to sit on his 10-8 lead.
Harlan's Ethan Lemon, however, forced his hand.
What ensued was just under a minute of wrestling madness as the two 126-pounders traded points en route to a 14-13 win in which five different scoring moves took place.
Now, Ortner gets the opportunity to go against the wrestler who put him in the consolation bracket in the first place. Grinnell's Brody Beck beat Ortner in a 3-2 decision to begin the Class 2A tournament. Ortner said he sees the rematch as an opportunity at revenge.
The Class 2A matches will begin around 1 p.m. on Saturday.