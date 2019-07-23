VINTON – With Vinton Shellsburg school registration set for Tuesday, August 6, parents throughout the district have started checking the supply list for students in the elementary grades.
For the past few years the district has provided parents with the opportunity to purchase a grade level kit. The kit would include the basic supplies and are actually delivered to the school to be ready for the first day.
While lists are provided for school supplies, Molly Noren, Student Service Coordinator for the district, explained that there are times when students may not have all the supplies that they need.
“We have teachers who fill in the basics for students, but there are more expensive items that would always be appreciated,” Noren said.
Some of the items included on the supply list which can be in short supply during the year are:
- ear buds;
- black EXPO dry erase markers;
- loose leaf paper (wide ruled);
- 1” binders with clear pocket front;
- children scissors;
- glue sticks;
- markers (washable);
- Kleenex;
- disinfectant wipes;
While it is always helpful to have supplies on hand, Noren explained that the district does have a ‘school supply account’ that she can access if people would like to donate money to the district for supplies instead of actually providing the necessary items.
Anyone wishing to donate items can drop them off at Tilford Elementary, 308 E. 13th Street, Vinton. Noren asked that if someone should decide to have supplies shipped to Tilford, that packages be sent to her attention. “Also if I could be notified that would be great, then I’d know to expect them and who the package came from,” she added.
Her email address is: Molly.Noren@vscsd.org.