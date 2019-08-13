VINTON — There will be an extra line on the ballot during November’s general general for Vinton City Council.
During last Thursday’s meeting, the council members were presented a letter of resignation from Brian Parr, one of Vinton’s two council members at large.
“Mayor/Council, This letter is to inform you that I am in the process of building a new home outside of the city limits. My anticipation is to move to the property sometime in September.
“Once the move is made I will be resigning my seat on the council. I wanted to give enough advance notice so that the At-Large seat could be included in the general election and give anyone the opportunity to run for that position if they wanted to.
“I have enjoyed my time on council and wish everyone the best of luck and keep up the good work,” he stated in his letter.
“I want to thank you for your time and work on the council,” Mayor Bud Maynard, said during the meeting.
Maynard looked to Robert Fischer, city attorney, to clarify how the seat will be filled.
Persons interested in filling the position can pickup the nomination papers at city hall after August 26.
“The winner would take the seat immediately,” Fischer explained, “rather than waiting for January when the rest of the winners would take office.”
Other seats open in the November election, including Parr’s seat, are Maynard’s mayor seat; 2nd Ward — Ron Elwick, 4th Ward — Nathan Hesson and the second at-large position Tami Stark.
Papers need to be returned to Cindy Michael, Vinton city clerk, by Thursday, September 19.
In other business:
- Council members approved a motion for the disbursement of $19,000 to the Vinton Community Foundation of the local option sales tax (LOST) funds.
The Vinton Community Foundation was established in November 1994, with a purpose of the Foundation to receive and accept donations for educational, cultural and charitable purposes.
The Foundation then disbursed the donations among local tax-exempt community organizations to support various projects.
Each year the Foundation distributes 100% of the interest earned and any donations which are not restricted. Restricted donations are either placed into the endowment or if for a specific use, distributed for that use.
“Look at those donations,” Tami Stark, council member, stated. “That’s an impressive list,” she said.
“This is one of the fun things I do as a council member,” Nathan Hesson, council member, stated.
A representative of the Vinton city council is one of the five seats on the Foundation’s Board of Directors. Other seats are represented by Vinton-Shellsburg Community School District, Vinton Area Ministerial Association, Farmers Savings Bank & Trust — Vinton, and Vinton Unlimited.
-Maynard shared a proposal with the council of possibly having artwork created along the east wall of the Vinton city hall.
Lu Karr, city hall neighbor, approached Maynard about the idea of putting a mural on the east side of the building as a possible location. “Her idea,” Maynard stated “was to have a mural where visitors could stop and take a photo when visiting our community.”
Council members all agreed it would be something to consider.
Karr along with city hall neighbors Pat and Dave Morrow were also commended for the hard work they undertook a few weekends ago with the landscaping that was done around city hall.
“They did a great job and it really beautifies this area,” Stark said.
-Chris Ward, Vinton city administrator, shared with the council that the engineer for the Corbett Memorial wetland project wanted to come and give an update of the project.
A general government committee meeting was scheduled for 6 p.m. before the next council meeting August 22.
Ward told the council that Adam Rodenberg, project coordinator, would also be present at the meeting.