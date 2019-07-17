VINTON – There’s a party planned at the Vinton Library Friday, July 19, to celebrate the retirement of Lani Schwarting.
Celebrating her 28th year at the library earlier this month, she made the decision to retire this month.
Driving from South Amana five days a week, Schwarting has been spending her time at the front desk at the library greeting people, answering the phone and checking out resources as well as making sure everything gets put back in the proper place.
A year after starting at the library, she and other staff members had to work through the logistics of the daily to-do’s while being in the work zone of a construction site.
With the expansion of the building came an increase of technology at the library.
The use of the computers at the library has made several jobs much easier.
Schwarting has commented several times about the time she and other staff members would spend preparing new books when they would arrive at the library.
Using a typewriter, staff would type up the cards to update the card catalog. These days, the computer has replaced the card catalog making material available online.
Once she has formally retired, Schwarting will be able to spend more time with husband, Larry, along with her daughter Holly and grandson Oliver who live in Minnesota.
Friday’s party will begin when the library doors open at 9 a.m. with doughnuts and will continue throughout the day.
Librarian Virginia Holsten invites everyone to come and wish Lani well. “The library won’t be the same without her being here,” Holsten stated. “We all wish her the best as she moves on to this next stage.”