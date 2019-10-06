October is Pastor Appreciation Month. Ministry is a calling from God. It is a gift to be privileged to shepherd God’s people. Pastors, priests, and ministers aren’t perfect – they are people like everyone else. But God has given them a calling in their hearts for serving the church.
In case you were wondering, pastors LOVE to get cards for pastor appreciation month. Many church folks only see their pastors during Sunday mornings in worship, or at committee meetings during the week. But pastoring is more than a Sunday job. Pastoring often happens in the minutiae of the week: stopping by the hospital to see someone, sending a sympathy card to a person who has lost a relative, calling a member on the phone to check in with them.
But there are other tasks, too. Oftentimes, these other tasks are jobs that don’t get noticed by the congregation. (I’m not tooting my own horn here – I’m thinking of my friends in ministry.)
• Pastors are: heads of staff, managing anywhere from a few to several employees and keeping their vacation hours and sick hours straight, ensuring that time cards are signed, and giving direction and encouragement to each staff member.
• Pastors are: the lights and doors person. Now many churches have secretaries and custodians and members who do a wonderful job of overseeing the church building. But quite often it is the pastor who checks for locked doors and turns off lights at the end of a long day of meetings, classes, and worship.
• Pastors are: the counselors, who meet with members, who cry with them and share joys with them. They keep confidences, offer advice, give spiritual support, and prop up members with resources and guidance.
• Pastors are: the wailing wall. The one to whom people turn when they need an outlet for sadness, fear, shame, and grief.
• Pastors are: maintenance experts. Over the course of years in ministry, pastors learn a lot about large boiler systems, elevators, roofs, tuck-pointing, sidewalk installation, and more. If you ever need to figure out how to repair 100 year old woodwork, skip the carpenter and ask your pastor instead.
• Pastors are: teachers and learners. Most ministers in mainline traditions have both bachelor’s degrees and master’s degrees, and do two or more weeks of continuing education each year. They teach confirmation students, lead prayer groups and book studies, select materials for those groups, and more.
• Pastors are: the congregation’s advocate at local meetings, town events, regional church events, and even in the town grocery store.
• Pastors are: technology experts. For documents, websites, cloud services, social media and more, pastors are often the ones who do a lot of the church technological work behind the scenes.
So this October, when you send your pastor a card, remember to thank them for more than preaching on Sundays. As Rev. Sarah Juist put it: “Pastoring is waking up every day to a new episode of Chopped, where the ingredients are completely random and you’re expected to do something with whatever you’re handed while everyone watches and provides running commentary, and occasionally something explodes.”