Pastor's Pen: “If it is possible, so far as it depends on you, live at peace with everyone.”

At all times, the Apostle Paul’s advice to us (Romans 11:18) is difficult to follow. There are so many areas in which we may have conflict. For some of us the conflict may be political. For others, it may involve business; for still others, conflicts with employers, employees, customers. Potential conflicts arise in family relationships and in church settings. Even though the church looks to God and spreads God’s word, it is still a human institution.
The more important a topic is, the more strongly we may feel about that it and the harder it becomes to “live in peace” with those who see things differently. I often have to remind myself of Paul’s advice. As a Christian, I believe in the urgency of following God’s word and living a Christian life. I also have strong views on many topics; those views are informed by my understanding of God’s word. It is a shock to me sometimes to learn that others who are probably better Christians than I have views that are drawn from their understanding of God’s word, but are drastically different from my own. My first response is often to become angry; I want to overwhelm that other person with the force and logic of my own reasoning—figuratively, to bludgeon them into agreement with me on any number of topics.
The early Christians in the Roman church must have experienced some of the same struggles that I have. When I struggle with anger or arrogance, I find it useful to go back that same Bible passage. Romans 11:9-17 contains practical advice about how we can live together in spite of conflict:
Love must be sincere. Hate what is evil; cling to what is good. Be devoted to one another in love. Honor one another above yourselves. Never be lacking in zeal, but keep your spiritual fervor, serving the Lord. Be joyful in hope, patient in affliction, faithful in prayer. Share with the Lord’s people who are in need. Practice hospitality. Bless those who persecute you; bless and do not curse. Rejoice with those who rejoice; mourn with those who mourn. Live in harmony with one another. Do not be proud, but be willing to associate with people of low position. Do not be conceited. Do not repay anyone evil for evil. Be careful to do what is right in the eyes of everyone.
It’s a tall order, but it’s spelled out for us. As life becomes more and more contentious, it may help you to go back to this passage from Romans again and again. It certainly helps me!