G.K. Chesterton observed, “The problem with Christianity is not that it’s been tried and found wanting; rather, it’s been found difficult and left untried.”
Consider some of Jesus’ teachings: “Calling the crowd to join his disciples, he said, ‘If any of you wants to be my follower, you must give up your own way, take up your cross, and follow me’” (Mark 8:34).
Or this one: “You can enter God’s Kingdom only through the narrow gate. The highway to hell is broad, and its gate is wide for the many who choose that way. But the gateway to life is very narrow and the road is difficult, and only a few ever find it” (Matthew 7:13-14).
In Mark Jesus says we must go against tendency to put ourselves first, a.k.a. pride, the desire to want what we want how and when we want it. His solution? “Take up your cross.”
In the original context it’s a reference to the Roman penalty of crucifixion; the spiritual analogy is living the Christian life requires a death to pride. It’s slow, arduous, painful, because it goes against every fiber of our sinful nature. But it’s necessary if we decide to follow Jesus because without it we don’t grow in faith, grace, and holiness.
The Matthew text, in the wider context of the New Testament, seems to point to a particular way to God. It’s often interpreted in light of John 14:6 (“Jesus said, ‘I am the Way, the Truth and the Life; no one comes to the Father except through me’”) and Acts 4:12 (“There is salvation in no one else! God has given no other name under heaven by which we must be saved”).
There’s a paradox in all this. The simplest step, once we decide on it, is putting our faith in Christ. Then things really get interesting. The daily struggle to die to pride, sin, all the stuff that hinders our faith journey, can be a roller-coaster of victories and defeats.
Even with the help of the Holy Spirit, and practicing spiritual disciplines like prayer, worship, or Bible study, there are times we find ourselves tripping and falling. And God picks us up and keeps us going, thanks be to Him!!
But there are times when living our faith is difficult, when we have questions about whether it will work in a given situation. In those times living our faith may be difficult but rather than leaving it untried we’re called to press forward and let God lead us in ways that not only validate our faith but strengthen it.
Giving up our way, taking up the cross, walking the narrow road, all of these things are difficult but they are also, by God’s grace and power, possible.