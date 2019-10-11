I am yet to crack open a persimmon seed this year, but everyone should hope I don’t find what was there last year.
A spoon.
Now, most Hawkeyes have little clue just what a persimmon is and it does not really matter right now. But, for the record it’s a fruit that grows on a tree with which people make all sorts of tasty treats. One city in Indiana even has a week long festival.
But, like I said, all of that really does not matter.
Grandpa knew all sorts of ol’ wives methods for predicting the weather. Wooly worms and all sorts of things in which he believed mother nature protected itself. One of those was the persimmon seed.
Like many people today, I tend to take those old methods of forecasting the weather with a bit of skepticism. There’s too much science out there predicting weather patterns based on which way the wind blows.
So you understand, according the First Annual Gathering of the Society of Old Wives Weather Forecasting (not a real group but a creation of my imagination) upon splitting open a persimmon seed one finds a portion of the pulp either in the shape of a knife, a fork or a spoon.
You really wanted to find a fork. That means mild weather for the winter. A spoon means scooping snow while a knife means the temperatures will be so cold you will have to cut through it with a knife.
Last night I was digging through some of the October of 2018 Cedar Valley Times. I found my persimmon column from last year.
Any clue what I found inside? Remember last winter? A lot of snow, ince and freezing temperatures. It got down to minus 35 at one point in February.
A year ago, I found a spoon but it seemed as the forecast was in error as through December we had very little snow.
And then came January. You can write about the rest of it in a history book. It snowed and snowed and snowed some more.
The Old Farmer’s Almanac, by which Grandpa planted his garden, already predicts a cold winter and if this weekend gives any indication, there might be some justification for that prediction. Colorado, Montana, the Dakotas and western Iowa seemed to be headed for a deep chill.
When I find a persimmon seed, my bet it’s going to have a knife inside.