PHOTO GALLERY: First half, CPU vs. Waverly-Shell Rock

Weather Alert

...WINDY CONDITIONS THIS AFTERNOON... NORTHWEST WINDS OF 25 TO 35 MPH WITH GUSTS APPROACHING 45 MPH WILL CONTINUE THROUGH THE AFTERNOON. EXPECT WINDS TO SUBSIDE ONCE THE SUN SETS THIS EVENING. DRIVERS OF VANS. CAMPERS, TRAILERS, AND OTHER HIGH PROFILE VEHICLES SHOULD BE EXTRA CAUTIOUS, ESPECIALLY ON NORTH-SOUTH ROADS.