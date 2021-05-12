Bryce Walker

Bryce Walker sings a solo during a performance of "The Civil War: An American Musical" during the Concert Choir segment of Tuesday's choir concert. 

 By CJ Eilers County Editor/Digital Journalist news@vintonnewspapers.com

The "Masked Singers" performed their first (and final) choir concert of the school year inside the Vinton-Shellsburg High School auditorium on Tuesday.

Check out photos on SmugMug at vintonnewspapers.smugmug.com/VSHS-Choir-Concert-5112021/i-W9rx9Zh

