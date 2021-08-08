VS wrestling traded in mats for a baseball diamond as the program took on the Vinton Police Department in the first-ever Pitching for Pins, raising over $9,000 to buy new singlets and equipment to make the wrestling room “more exciting.”
“I was in a fraternity in college and each year we did a philanthropy event,” VS assistant wrestling coach Brandt Corcran said. “We played a slow pitch game with the Iowa City Police Department, raising a couple thousand dollars. I thought it would be fun for our wrestling program to do something unique, fun and get good PR to the police department.”
The wrestlers took an early 10-2 lead through three innings. Only two members of the team played high school baseball and two girls played on the high school softball team. In addition to the wrestlers, former Hawkeye wrestling greats Mark Ironside and Matt McDonough coached and played alongside the Vikings.
The police scored through the next four innings to emerge triumphant 16-14. Kids games were hosted between innings and raffle prizes were given out to help raise funds for the wrestling program.
“This was a great event to get involved in,” Vinton Police Chief Ted Paxton said. “I honestly think we were having the most fun. It’s exciting to get out, play a little softball and help out a great cause in our community.”
While official numbers of attendees were not available, Corcran was pleased with the number of people who came out and felt like Pitching for Pins could be an annual event going forward.
“I’d love to do this again next year,” Corcran said. “I don’t care how much money we will make in upcoming years. I just feel people had fun with this. Maybe we committed a few too many errors, so we have some improvements to make before next year.”
“Vinton is great at supporting the school and their activities,” Paxton said. “It was great to see the crowd out here today. We need to do this again next year.”
Attendees also enjoyed dunking several wrestlers and school administrators, food from Beast and Bird food truck, and Four Girls Axe Throwing.