A big emphasis for coaches in postseason play is to have their team energized. Benches, they feel, should be cheering on their teammates both at the plate and in the field.
The Belle Plaine Plainsmen might’ve been a bit too rambunctious in Saturday’s 10-0, five-inning win over GMG Garwin. At least, that’s what Belle Plaine head coach Shawn Welsh said after he told his players to calm down slightly in the bottom of the first inning.
“Sometimes it’s a little crazy there, and it drives you nuts,” he said, laughing after the game. “But if it gets them going, gets them motivated and ready to go, we’ll take it.
"Been a few times where we get rowdy."
The Plainsmen still rode that hype early to start their run through district play. Junior shortstop Trevin Straight roped a leadoff single in the first and right fielder Connor Timm followed that with a walk. But even if balls weren’t getting down, the outs were still productive for Belle Plaine. Third baseman Garrett Straight drove a fly ball to right field with the third at-bat of the game to move his younger brother over to third before pitcher Dylan Fry let loose with an RBI double to the left-center-field gap.
A flyout to center field from sophomore Jaxon Kressley preceded a two-RBI single from catcher Patrick Shaull, who advanced to second on the throw back into the infield. He would score on the next at-bat when first baseman Eli Ehlen lined a ball to center field. That sequence showed GMG Garwin’s coach all he needed to see as he made a quick pitching change. Wolverines starter Blaze Krull managed just two-thirds of an inning, throwing 25 pitches and giving up four runs.
It proved to be the only run support Fry needed on the day.
After allowing a hit in the top of the first, Fry cruised through the next pair of innings without allowing another. The only baserunners to reach for the Wolverines during that time came via a pair of one-out errors in the second, first on a dropped, lazy fly ball to right field, and a throwing error from the shortstop. Fry overcame both of those with a strikeout and another lazy fly ball to left field.
“He was doing a good job of mixing his pitches,” Welsh said. “His fastball and his curveball were really sharp today. [The Wolverines] were aggressive at the plate, swung at a lot of first pitches, which really helped with his efficiency today.”
The Plainsmen scored a trio of runs in the second. Two came from Fry’s bat on a double, once again, to the gap in left-center. The ball squirted all the way to the wall, allowing both Timm and Garrett Straight to score with ease. Kressley drove him home with a grounder to left field to give Belle Plaine the 7-0 advantage.
Fry and his defense experienced a much cleaner inning in the third with a pair of flyouts to center sandwiching a sharp grounder back to the mound, which Fry calmly collected and tossed to first.
The Plainsmen, straying from their high-powered offense they demonstrated in the first two innings, turned to manufacturing a run in the third. After another pitching change from the Wolverines, designated hitter Jack Schwenn poped a ball into foul territory down the left-field line. GMG Garwin third baseman Zach Krull jogged a few steps toward its trajectory but stopped short of chasing it down. It fell harmlessly several feet shy of the fence, prompting the Wolverines’ head coach to question Krull’s tactics.
A few pitches later, Schwenn grounded a ball to Krull, who booted the exchange between his glove and throwing hand, allowing the Plainsmen batter to reach safely on the error. A sacrifice bunt from second baseman Jackson Tegeler moved Schwenn over to second, and a passed ball got him to third. Krull finally got his man on the next at-bat when Trevin Straight hit one to him, but with Schwenn running on contact, Krull could only take the consolation prize with the out at first.
Belle Plaine loaded the bases in the fourth with one out. Schwenn lifted a ball to left field. Courtesy runner Noah Bachelder retreated for third and waited to tag up. But Wolverines senior Carson Wobeter gunned Bachelder down at the plate for the inning-ending double play. The Plainsmen pushed across their final two runs in the bottom of the fifth after a 1-2-3 top of the frame from Fry.
Belle Plaine will play North Tama tonight at 5 at Alburnett. For coach Welsh, the message to his team after its district win was to not get complacent.
“Be proud of what you did tonight, but it starts over again,” he said. “Starting to get ready [Sunday] for the winner of [North Tama and Central City].”