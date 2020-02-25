Sports Editor
Center Point-Urbana came out like it had something to prove. Immediately after Saturday’s regional semifinal game started, the Stormin’ Pointers harassed their opponents, pressing Western Dubuque with an aggressive half-court trap.
Perhaps the anger from their final regular-season game boiled over into the weekend. Maybe the laser focus that allowed the team to run through the state tournament last season is back in full force.
Whatever it was, it worked in CPU’s 69-30 domination over Western Dubuque on Saturday.
Freshman Tayler Reaves stole the show away from more experienced players, shooting 5-of-6 from three-point range as she led the team in scoring with a career-high 15 points coming off the bench.
“It was good,” Reaves said. “My team, we really stuck it.”
CPU head coach Philip Klett said he wasn’t surprised by the freshman’s output. Even while Reaves was averaging just 4.4 points per game coming into Saturday, Klett said he believes in all his players down the bench.
“She’s capable,” Klett said. “All those kids are capable of getting into a rhythm.”
The phrase the freshman used — “stuck it” and “stick it” — made the rounds with players like senior Adrianna Katcher and sophomore Ryley Goebel.
“If you’re open, you just stick it,” Goebel said. “That’s all you’ve gotta say.”
The Pointers did just that to the tune of a combined 12-of-24 from distance. Goebel, who had only attempted 36 shots from three during the regular season, made the first one she took early in the first quarter to set the tone. As a whole, CPU has averaged about 17 three-point attempts per game, so shooting just seven more times from distance could be written off as an anomaly or as a hot team feeling itself.
However, Klett said he has the confidence in his players to decide when that’s the case.
“It doesn’t matter for us who scores, we just want the team to have success,” he said.
The Pointers (20-2) will look to put a cap on the regional tournament with a finals win against Central DeWitt (18-3) tonight at home. The two teams previously faced each other back on Jan. 7 in a thrilling 49-47 comeback win for CPU, which had been down by eight points heading into halftime and six heading into the fourth quarter.
“We just kind of know what their personnel is,” Klett said of his team’s finals opponent. “We’ve gotta be defensively locked in and not give up easy shots.”