Even after moving up a class to 4A, even after coming back from an eight-point deficit to advance to the state semifinals, and even after doing all this against an opponent they trailed by eight at halftime in their previous matchup, the girls on the Center Point-Urbana squad will head back home tonight.
After all, school stops for no high schooler, despite their accomplishments.
While it may seem an anticlimactic end to the Pointers' day, the truth of the matter is far more glamorous. A 45-41 overtime victory against Waverly-Shell Rock puts CPU back on the cusp of a second consecutive state tournament finals appearance.
That eight-point deficit built up early in the afternoon. The Go-Hawks outscored CPU 11-6 in the opening quarter while sophomore star Ryley Goebel racked up a pair of early fouls. CPU head coach Philip Klett later said that development affected the flow of the Pointers' offense.
That seems to have been the case as CPU put up just seven points in the second quarter, with the starting lineup rarely playing much together.
However, this may have been the best problem for the Pointers to face. Having already trailed the Go-Hawks by eight in their first meeting back on Dec. 5, the Pointers knew exactly what they were in store for.
"It's really difficult to compare because it was three months later," senior Bryn Hadsall said. "We're two completely different teams now. But being down at half, the halftime talk was just the same. 'Who wants it more?'"
"I questioned them a little bit at halftime," head coach Philip Klett said. "They came out and responded."
That much was evidenced by CPU coming out and making its first pair of attempts from the field to start off the third quarter. However, a 6-0 run from W-SR put a brief stop to any early comeback bids, securing its five-point lead heading into the final quarter.
Having trailed since the first bucket, CPU needed to make a move. It did. Go-Hawks star forward Abbie Draper got into foul trouble midway through the fourth and had to sit out crucial minutes to avoid fouling out. While Draper was on the bench, the Pointers tied the game up on a corner three from senior Adrianna Katcher. She finished with a double-double with 12 points and 10 rebounds.
"It definitely gave me a huge boost," Katcher said. "I just helped my team... When I had the shot and they didn't come out on me, I just took it."
Katcher hit that shot with 3:38 remaining in the game. Neither team could push across a single point throughout the rest of regulation. The Pointers held the ball for the final possession and, after nearly turning the ball over, they got it to senior Peyton Kriegel, who heaved an off-balance jumper that banked off the rim and out.
For the lack of offensive explosiveness in regulation, the Pointers more than made up for it in the overtime period. Hadsall and Kriegel each hit three-pointers in CPU's opening possessions to give the Pointers a boost.
With about 1:40 left in overtime and up by two, the Pointers held the ball. And held it. And held it. And held it some more. A full 60 seconds raced off the clock before Hadsall got fouled and headed to the line to shoot free throws. The possession was a masterclass of gamesmanship. The Pointers nearly lost the ball a couple of times but always managed to find an open player near midcourt to reset. Hadsall hit both free throws on her way to a 5-for-5 afternoon from the line and a career-high 14 points.
"It was just really [my mindset] to ignore the crowd and to have trust in myself that we've worked on free throws all season," Hadsall said.
After W-SR split a pair at the line and Hadsall got hit with a traveling violation on the ensuing possession, the Go-Hawks looked to set up a go-to three-point play. Their first attempt resulted in a timeout after running 14 seconds off the clock. They then settled for a foul near the rim, where Draper knocked both down to cut the CPU lead to one.
Katcher caught the next inbound pass and was fouled immediately. It's not an unreasonable move. Katcher had shot 60.3 percent from the stripe entering the game.
She nailed both. With 4.5 seconds left, she'd extended the lead back to three.
After a timeout, W-SR's Britney Young took the ball from the referee. The Pointers - after forcing high pressure on the Go-Hawks throughout the second half - backed off slightly, allowing the inbound pass to Draper unabated. Goebel positioned herself between Draper and her next target, leapt at the pass and tipped it to herself with the fingertips of her left hand. She cradled the ball as Draper used her final foul to stop the clock with 0.3 seconds remaining.
"It was me at that moment," Goebel said. "It could've been any of us. It just happened to be me."
Goebel hit her first free throw to give the Pointers the four-point lead and essentially ice the game.
The Pointers (22-2) will advance to Thursday's semifinal game to face defending Class 4A state champion and undefeated North Scott (24-0) at 5 p.m. at the Wells Fargo Arena.