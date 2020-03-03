Sports Editor
Trey Johannes isn’t the most loquacious guy. Or maybe he’s just humble.
If you ask him how he felt about starting off with Center Point-Urbana’s night with a pair of crucial three-pointers on Thursday, he’ll talk about how the team around him made it happen. If you ask him how he felt about scoring a career-high 19 points in the biggest game of the season?
“Good.”
That’s good enough for a few folks. For the Stormin’ Pointers (17-6), it was good enough to move onto the substate finals after a 70-58 win against Decorah. For head coach Mike Halac, it was good enough to look back on how far Johannes has come this season after starting the year off as a healthy scratch in the opener against Marion.
“How much he’s progressed, how much time and effort he’s put in, he’s a kid who’s learned from his teammates the value of hard work,” Halac said. “We reaped the benefits of Trey’s hard work tonight.
“If you would’ve told me a year ago that Trey would’ve been the player he is now, I would’ve been really excited, and I am.”
Johannes wasn’t alone in his efforts. Seniors Alex Wade scored 17 points while fellow classmates Caleb Andrews and Kole Tupa contributed 12, with Tupa securing a double-double with 12 boards as well.
After Decorah took an early 8-2 lead, CPU turned on the jets. Turnovers mounted for the Vikings as the Pointers ended the quarter on a 19-2 run. After maintaining an 11-point lead heading into the break, Decorah came out firing, closing the gap to three in just over two minutes of game time.
But Johannes wouldn’t stop making plays. With 4:52 left in the third and the lead still at three, he pounced on a rolling ball near midcourt to get a crucial turnover. The Pointers got the timeout off.
Decorah would never get the game as close again. Little by little, CPU built its lead up, driving to the bucket, creating fouls and quickly getting into the double bonus ahead of the inevitable foul fest coming from the Vikings.
While they weren’t perfect from the line down the stretch, the Pointers hit enough to keep the margin relatively comfortable on their way to the 12-point win.
On Monday, the Pointers traveled about 20 minutes down Interstate 380 to the U.S. Cellular Center in Cedar Rapids to face off with the team which Johannes never had the opportunity against. Marion and CPU tipped off at 6:30 p.m.