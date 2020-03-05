There was a common theme in the answers when it came to the question of legacy. More specifically, the legacy of the outgoing Center Point-Urbana seniors.
"We've had a great sense of togetherness," senior Peyton Kriegel said. "There's never necessarily been a one-on-one, like, this person is going out and doing their own thing. We've always been together."
They won a state championship in Class 3A together. They came nearly as far in Class 4A.
The Stormin' Pointers' girls' basketball team is heading home after losing to defending 4A champion North Scott in a 40-32 decision that was dominated by both sides' defense. Two days after battling out a 45-41 overtime win against Waverly-Shell Rock, defense remained the focal point for both the Pointers and their opponents.
CPU came out in a three-quarter-court press that caused a few turnovers early and got the team out to an early 6-0 lead thanks to an and-one opportunity from senior Bryn Hadsall and an easy layup from fellow classmate Lauren Dufoe. However, as the quarter progressed, the Lancers began to break down the press, tying the game up at seven apiece by the end of the first.
North Scott turned on the offensive pressure in the second, outscoring the Pointers 11-6 in the quarter. Lancer senior Grace Boffeli, a University of Northern Iowa commit, began to wreak havoc on the interior defense, forcing Goebel to sit with a pair of fouls while rarely missing. Boffeli finished the night with 17 points on 8-of-10 shooting.
After a 6-0 Lancer run in the second, CPU freshman Tayler Reaves stepped up to hit a huge three-pointer to keep it a one-point ballgame. However, North Scott went on to score the next four points to end the half.
The third quarter saw the highest combined point total of the game. CPU sophomore Ryley Goebel began to set up in the paint and get buckets at will. After scoring just two points in the first half, Goebel set the pace for a 14-point quarter for her team that ended with senior Adrianna Katcher hitting a crucial three at the buzzer, cutting the Lancer lead back down to one. Goebel finished the night with a team-high 15 points.
Unfortunately for the Pointers, that would be as close as they could get the rest of the way. North Scott began milking the clock with lengthy possessions while getting clean looks to Boffeli inside. Though Dufoe, who guarded Boffeli most of the night, caused a few turnovers throughout, the 6-foot-1 center remained the focal point of the Lancer offense.
After a layup from Goebel with 13 seconds left, the Lancers advanced the ball past midcourt and held it to run the clock out. For the CPU seniors, the game marks the end of a season-long experiment in increasing its competition in Class 4A. By all measures, making it to the state semifinals and playing the defending champions to one of their closer final scores on the season could define it as a success, though the graduating seniors may see it differently.
What they didn't see differently was the legacy they leave behind.
"I think we had a lot of good connections with each other," Katcher said. "I think we're just best friends on the court and off the court.
"I want them [the underclassmen] to learn from us. I want us to set that platform for them to come back next year. Yeah, we might not be here, but I just want to help them learn how to play basketball better, and I hope they have just as big of a career as we did."