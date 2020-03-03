Sports Editor
It was only the second game of the season.
Back on Dec. 5, Center Point-Urbana hit the road for the first time to take on a familiar out-of-conference opponent. Through two quarters of play, it could’ve been easy to count the Stormin’ Pointers out. They faced an eight-point deficit heading into the locker room and were held to what would turn out to be their lowest first-half point total all season with 14.
There’s an important caveat in this history lesson. Recall that on both Feb. 14 and Feb. 1 — the night of CPU’s two losses this season — senior Adrianna Katcher took and missed the final shot of the game, with each hitting the rim a few times before barely bouncing out.
On Dec. 5, a similar fate plagued Waverly-Shell Rock. In a battle between two of the top-ranked teams in Class 4A, the Go-Hawks attempted to hit a game-winning three at the buzzer. They set a play up for senior Britney Young, who caught the inbound with a few feet of space around her behind the arc. She let the ball go.
Rattle, rattle, and out it went. The Pointers secured a 40-38 win and wouldn’t lose their first game for another two months. The Go-Hawks (20-2) haven’t lost since.
It all winds up as another chance for an opposing team’s revenge against the Pointers (21-2). In the regional finals, Central DeWitt had its chance to avenge a two-point loss and failed. Now it’s the Go-Hawks’ turn. And, if things work out just right, the Pointers could have a shot at cleaning up one of its two mistakes on the year with a potential state semifinals matchup with Clear Creek-Amana, which beat the Pointers during CPU’s senior night.
But as of this moment, the Pointers’ focus is on Waverly-Shell Rock. And the comparisons don’t just stop at how the teams got to this point.
Both teams feature outstanding length down low that can score at will. CPU’s Ryley Goebel (16.6 ppg) and Adriana Katcher (12.9 ppg) will have the tall task of guarding Go-Hawks junior Abbie Draper. Draper is a monster on the court in her own right, averaging 18 points per game and, standing at 6-foot-1, can create on the defensive end as well, leading her team with 2.3 steals per game.
Draper and the aforementioned Young (11.5 ppg) lead the team in scoring, though they do it in much different ways. While Draper is able to muscle her way into easier shot opportunities near the rim (58 percent on FGs), Young plays the role of facilitator while filling the bucket. She averages 4.8 assists per game and is the only Go-Hawk with more than 28 attempts from three-point range. In fact, the senior — one of two on the team — is 57-of-116 (49.1 percent) from distance, making that last shot she took against CPU earlier in the year a virtual coin flip.
When the two sides played each other on Dec. 5, the roles weren’t much different from that. Young had hit 3-of-5 from the arc before her final shot rimmed out while she scored 12 points and racked up five assists. Draper led her team in scoring with 15 points and nabbed eight rebounds. No other Go-Hawk scored more than four points.
Meanwhile, the Pointers’ Goebel continued to show her rookie season wasn’t a fluke with a team-high 14 points and a game-high nine rebounds and five blocks. Katcher chipped in 11 points and four boards.
However, one important thing to remember about the first meeting between these two teams is that Draper had fouled out before the final play. Waverly-Shell Rock head coach Greg Bodensteiner specifically said he drew up the play with that in mind, not wanting to go to overtime without his star forward on the court.
Neither team has been held to as few points as both were that night throughout the rest of the season. Both teams went 2-0 at home to win their regional tournaments. Through it all, they’ve combined to go 39-2 in their 41 games since.
They meet today at 1:30 at the Wells Fargo Arena in Des Moines for the right to play on Thursday.