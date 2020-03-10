There weren't any tears. No Storming' Pointer knelt to the hardwood, wondering how it could be. As the team accepted its state participant trophy and medals, each member and coach simply and solemnly gathered for a photo and walked away.
It was a somber mood that surrounded Center Point-Urbana following its 54-48 loss to Ballard in the state tournament quarterfinal. After eight seniors earned the right to play in Des Moines for the school's first time in 24 years, they won't have much to complain about besides the outcome.
The Pointers looked like a hungry team from the tip, scoring on their first possession and holding the Bombers to just two points in the first eight minutes. With 16 seconds remaining in the first quarter, junior Keegan Koppedryer hit his third consecutive field goal attempt, building CPU's lead to eight.
Both teams' offenses woke from the doldrums of a 10-2 quarter by combining for 28 in the second. Senior Caleb Andrews and Kole Tupa in particular chose the middle portion of the game to begin hitting on all cylinders as CPU took a six-point lead into the locker room.
It was a quick first half of action, taking just about 24 minutes of actual time to fill 16 minutes of game time with no timeouts spent on either side. For what the half lacked in breaks, however, the third quarter more than made up for in offensive fireworks.
After a Tupa putback on one end of the floor, the Pointers forced an errant pass on the other. Senior Alex Wade made a no-look pass while stumbling upcourt to a streaking Tupa on the near sideline. Tupa grabbed it in stride and slammed home a one-handed dunk, the first of his career.
However, it wasn't enough to stem the tide of Ballard's comeback bid. Both teams shot well over 50 percent from the field in the third quarter as the Bombers kept the margin at seven points heading into the fourth quarter.
From there, setback after setback plagued the Pointers. They mostly came in the form of three-point plays from Ballard as the Bombers hit all three of their three-point attempts while converting a couple of and-one opportunities.
CPU head coach Mike Halac said the offensive scheme didn't change much from Ballard - the Bombers started utilizing more isolation in their rotations - but one key difference stood out to him.
"Biggest part is they hit shots," Halac said. "I felt like we had hands up, we challenged. We did some things really well defensively. I'm not disappointed in what our guys did at all. They made shots.
"This is the state tournament. Everybody's good. If you're not at your absolute best, you can lose."
Ballard hit on 8-of-11 shots from the field in the fourth quarter and outpaced the Pointers 19-6, overcoming the seven-point deficit with room to spare. At the end, CPU struggled to get a clean shot off to lengthen the game, holding onto the ball for minutes at a time with the seconds winding down.
For CPU, the loss marks the end of an historic season in which its eight seniors led the way to the school's first state tournament appearance since 1996. It also marked the end of the high-school basketball careers of Tupa, Andrews, Wade, Jared Keller, Ethan Sells, Abe Larson, Reece Miller and Ben Estling. Both Tupa and Andrews agreed that the group's legacy will be marked both by its accomplishments on and off the court.
"I've never been a part of a closer group," Tupa said. "I can joke around with any of them. I've slept over at every single one of their houses. I've hung out with them every day for probably the last 10 years straight."
"I think everyone will think of us as hard workers," Andrews said. "I think it's just a special group. We were all selfless for each other."