The Vinton Police Department has had several reports of a letter regarding a group or phone app called “Nextdoor”.

We are not familiar with the group/app, but please do your research before you decide to join or make any response, according to a press release. If you feel that you are being scammed, contact the Iowa Attorney General’s Office at 1-888-777-4590 or check their website at www.iowaattorneygeneral.gov and also check with the FTC or Federal Trade Commission at 1-877-382-4357 or their website at www.ftc.gov regarding any and all current scams.

