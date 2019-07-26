VINTON – New and positive developments in the financing package for iVinton has resulted in a slight delay in setting prices.
According to Tom Richtsmeier, the utility’s General Manager, the board is working hard to provide the best possible value, and doing that requires some re-evaluation of the estimates about initial rates and offerings. Richtsmeier also shared that when rates were discussed by the VMU board during Tuesday’s closed session, the focus was on providing the best value for Vinton while eliminating the pain points customers have with current providers due to data caps, contracts, fine print, and hidden fees.
Though final rates weren’t established, some advantages to the iVinton offering have been established. For example, iVinton will not ask customers to sign contracts, and there will be no data caps.
“The board wants to thank everyone for being patient as they work toward finding the best mix of services and pricing to offer residents,” said Richtsmeier. “As residents can see, there are contractors working in town, we’re getting site surveys done, and we’re moving as quickly as we can. “