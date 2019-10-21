VINTON – Four days after more than 70,000 cheered John Gualtier in Kinnick Stadium, a much smaller gathering honored the World War II veteran.
But, this one may have meant more because it was the organization for whom he has served for 50 years.
The Vinton George G. Luckey American Legion Post 57 Commander Ron Albright presented Gualtier with an award honoring his 50 years of serving the American Legion.
Ron Geiger, a long-time friend of Gualtier, opened the presentation talking about the former combat medic and some things that people might not know about him.
Gualtier earned the Bronze Star for his actions one night with two other combat medics who crawled through the standing water and rain to bring eight wounded soldiers behind the U.S. Army lines so they could be treated.
But, beyond Gualtier’s military service is his dedication to veterans and the American Legion. He transported many veterans for various appointments and attended more than 400 military funerals – frequently serving in the Color Guard.
Gualtier received letters of appreciation from two presidents –George H.W. Bush and William J. Clinton.
Geiger read a list of honors and achievements Gualtier has accomplished over the years.
They include:
The Vinton American Legion George G. Luckey Post 57 Art Mc Laughlin Legionaire of the Year 2010
Since Feb. 15,1995 John T. Gualtier has accrued over 10,550 volunteer hours, that’s 762 days (at 8 hours/day), driven his own vehicle, and has accrued over 84,637 miles, on the road to the VA Medical Center in Iowa City, IA.
Since 1970, not including the above hours, Gualtier has taken, on the average, at least one, (many times more than one), veteran to the VA Medical Center in Iowa City, at least every other week, an additional 116,418 miles. He got no time, mileage credits, OR pay for doing this for these veterans.
At various times, Gualtier helped veterans and/or their spouses, in their time of need, I.E., during the death of the veteran himself or his spouse. On many occasions, he was called up at all hours of the day/night and was asked to take him to the VA Hospital in Iowa City.
He has donated over $1,600 cash to the VA Hospital in Iowa City.
He’s donated 2 cars and a pick-up to local veterans.
During the Floods of ‘08 John volunteered countless hours helping flood victims by cleaning, filling sandbags, moving household goods out of harm’s way.
John and his wife, Jill, took in a flood victim into their home, that was homeless, for nine months.
During the floods of 08’ John donated two serviceable appliances to those in need.
WHAT HE’S DONE FOR THE POST ITSELF?
(1). Since joining Post 57 in 1970, he has been active every year. He’s been the Post Commander on three occasions. The Post Service Officer for 28 plus years. John is the longest active member of the Post Executive Committee.
In the past 20-25 years, no one has signed up more new Legion Members, and renewals, than John.
Through the years, John has paid an untold amount of “low income” Legionnaire’s dues.
John and two Legionnaires started a highly successful Palm Sunday Ham Dinner Program for the Post’s Survival.