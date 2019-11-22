VINTON – Following a series of thefts involving area golf courses, Benton County Sheriff’s Deputy-Investigator Mark Johnson reminded citizens of two ways they can protect themselves.
– Lock the doors to your cars and buildings.
– Photograph and record serial numbers of tools and put unique markings on their items.
Locking the items could deter break ins and thefts.
Marking your property could be the difference from it being returned and having it locked inside the evidence room or possibly even sold at auction.
“Our office is currently in possession of a great many tools we know are stolen that we can’t give back because we don’t know who they belong to,” said Johnson.
In many instances crime victims are certain the recovered property once belonged to them but without serial numbers or unique markings it cannot be declared their property.
In the case of the Cedar Hills Booster Club, the property had been photographed and tagged. The items can be returned as soon as they are identified by the club officials.