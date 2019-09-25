MARENGO, Iowa — Do you believe protecting children is everyone’s business? Do you desire to make a real difference in the world? Do you want to be part of a community coalition working toward the ultimate goal of safeguarding our youth?
If your answer is ‘yes!’ to any of the above questions, then CPPC is the place for you!
The Benton-Iowa Community Partnership for Protecting Children (CPPC) will be holding a CPPC 101 Immersion workshop on Thursday, Oct. 17, in the basement of the Marengo Public Library located at 235 East Hilton Street.
The workshop is scheduled to last from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m., with registration beginning at 8:45 a.m.
Those invited to attend include anyone interested in learning more about CPPC and how they can positively impact their community, as well as local city and county government representatives, members of the faith community, current CPPC members, and caseworkers.
The workshop is designed to give those involved with Community Partnerships for Protecting Children—or those interested in being involved—a better understanding of the four strategies of CPPC: Shared Decision Making, Neighborhood/Community Networking, Policy and Practice Change, and Individualized Course of Action.
Participants in the Marengo training will observe a presentation, interact in small groups, and have time to ask questions. Lunch will be served.
The following statement is from Erin Monaghan, Director of Benton-Iowa CPPC.
“[Through this workshop] I want people to see how they can help just by making a quilt or building a bed for a kid, or by mentoring—going to the local school to greet kids or teach them how to shake hands.
“I want to empower people to talk with others in their communities about kids not having a place to go after school and maybe together they could create a group of people, organizations, businesses, etc. to create space for a youth center or after-school program or help expand library programs.
“Could they talk to their school about housing a food pantry? Can they spare a couple of hours to watch [the documentary] “Paper Tigers” or attend “Race: The Power of an Illusion” training?
“Everyone can do something and it doesn’t have to be a big commitment of time or money.”
For more information or to register for this exciting workshop, contact Erin Monaghan at 319-241-1817 or erin.bentoniowadecat@gmail.com
As a community-based coalition, CPPC believes Protecting Children is Everyone’s Business.