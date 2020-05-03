Sunday was a perfect day to be outside and enjoy some ice cream, so Raegan Junge of Raegan's Relief Efforts organized Peppy's Ice Cream out of Vinton to visit Keystone to deliver treats to Keystone Care Center and then in town. All snow cones and $2 items were paid for by Raegan's Relief Efforts.
Raegan's Relief Efforts brings ice cream to Keystone
- CJ Eilers County Editor/Digital Journalist
