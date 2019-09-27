VINTON- Recognition for going over and above was honored during the September meeting of the Vinton Shellsburg school board earlier this month. The District presented several Class Act awards.
Ryan Davis, principal at Shellsburg Elementary, called out the volunteer ism of four individuals.
“Sharon Harvey came to staff at the beginning of the past school year,” Davis said. With concerns about the safety of students, Harvey worked the crosswalk both before and after school “in effort to keep our kids safe,” Davis added.“I don’t think there was a day missed during the year.”
Present at the meeting, Harvey admitted there were several days last winter when she was wearing several layers to stay warm.
Helping in the classroom Ethel Knudson has served as a school grandma. “Ethel came to me asked how can I help,” Davis said.
“She spent time weekly and sometimes daily helping students in the classroom. Both students and staff love having her in the classroom,” he said.
Ray and Barb Bookmeier are another couple who approached Davis and asked “how can we help,” he said.
The Bookmeiers’ daughter, Anita Yessak, is a teacher at the Shellsburg building.
While both assisted in Anita’s classroom, they also helped in many areas in the building.
“Their help in the classroom is greatly appreciated,” Davis added.
“Ray has served a mentor for some of our students and Barb has made some beautiful bulletin boards,” he stated.
Nathan Enos is employed in the district as a bus driver. Mary Jo Hainsstock, district superintendent, shared that he was nominated by fellow bus driver Pam Langmann.
In her nomination, Langmann stated that Enos had helped with the daily maintenance of the buses to help out when staff members were gone.
The final nomination was actually submitted by Crystal Coder, prom advisor, who wanted to call out the hard work and time spent by five junior girls.
Katelyn O’Brien, Davia Herger, Alyssa Reynolds, Morgan Hansen and Jillian White held many early morning meetings working and planning for a successful prom.
In her nomination, Coder commended the girls for all their hard work.
In other business:
-During the past school year, Les Bearbower, the district’s Building and Grounds Director, submitted his intention to retire at the end of the calendar year.
“We are receiving applications for our open position,” Hainstock told the board. A total of 10 applications have been submitted for the position.
She asked for if there were a couple of board members who were be available to help in assisting with the interviews.
-Hainstock shared that the west side of the Shellsburg building has a variety of issues.
Her memo to the board pointed out buckled cement, drainage issues and it is unsightly.
“Les Bearbower, Ryan Davis and I met with representatives from the city and two different contractors about how we might address the issues,” the memo stated.
A bid of $29,870 was submitted to address the issues. “This would include removing the concrete, installing drainage that would connect to the city’s sewer and installing a block wall and rock.
“Now is the time to move forward as there is no one living in the closest house after a fire and the city is ready to partner on their portion of the project,” she added.
-A wrapup of the summer meal program was shared with the board.
Free breakfast and lunch were served at both Tilford and Shellsburg elementary buildings.
“We had about 2,500 breakfasts and 6,000 lunches served at Tilford Elementary,” Hainstock said.
At Shellsburg staff served 1,600 breakfast and 2,500 lunches. “These numbers do not include any adult meals,” Hainstock explained.
The district has provided the summer lunch program for the past couple of years. As part of the program, the district has provided transportation to and from the building .