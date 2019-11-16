VINTON –The Salvation Army bell ringing campaign entered its third day this morning under new leadership and the goal of assisting people throughout 2020 with various needs in Benton County.
The local Salvation Army effort is under new leadership with Charles Campbell recently named the new director. Campbell, a former Vinton police officer who now serves as chaplain for the department, accepted the position a week and a half ago.
Since then, Campbell has been organizing the Red Kettle Bell Ringing, which kicked off on Wednesday. Several days and time slots are available for this year’s campaign.
Those interested can call 319-560-1921.
More than 300 hours are needed to cover the Red Kettle effort in Vinton. Campbell said there have been suggestions for other locations such as Belle Plaine, Shellsburg and Urbana. For now they are just trying to get organized. Campbell has only been involved for little over a week.
“There was very little that was done,” said Campbell. “There were few that said they would take a date.”
Wesley United Methodist Church has taken four dates. The Vinton Kiwanis took the first day. Other groups have days scheduled, but more are needed.
Campbell was a Vinton police officer for 32 years. He and his wife co-pastored a church in Evansdale and is a chaplain for the Vinton Police Department.
Campbell has found that organizing the Red Kettle Campaign is a lot of work. In addition to that task, Campbell will distribute the vouchers to those needing assistance. Those in need of gasoline to make appointments and to fill other needs will apply to the Vinton Ministerial Association though Lanette Parker of the Vinton First Christian Church.