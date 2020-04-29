Weather Alert

...VERY STRONG WINDS THROUGH THIS AFTERNOON... NORTH WINDS WILL GUST TO AROUND 45 MPH THROUGH THIS AFTERNOON DUE TO STRONG LOW PRESSURE IN THE GREAT LAKES REGION. THESE WINDS WILL GRADUALLY DIMINISH TOWARDS EVENING. DRIVERS OF VANS, CAMPERS, TRAILERS, AND OTHER HIGH PROFILE VEHICLES SHOULD BE EXTRA CAUTIOUS, ESPECIALLY ON EAST-WEST ROADS.