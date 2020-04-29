Vinton-Shellsburg CSD has chosen Kyle Reeve, currently an elementary principal at Columbus Junction, to be the new principal at Tilford Elementary School beginning on July 1.
“I'm really excited for this opportunity to learn about a new school system and be able to provide my knowledge to lead at Tilford Elementary,” Reeve said. “I’m looking forward to connecting with other administrators in the district with collaborating ideas and growing together to help student learning.”
Reeve will succeed Jim Murray after the long-time administrator accepted a superintendent position in Humboldt. A native of Tipton, Reeve has previously visited Vinton and is already looking for a home with his family, including wife Jill and sons Eli (six years old) and Lincoln (one and half years old).
“Last summer, Vinton-Shellsburg and UNI put on a two-day leadership conference and it was actually at Tilford Elementary,” Reeve said. “I got to know the area, meet Mary Jo [Hainstock] and see some of the kids over the summer meal program. I really had a good positive vibe from my experience in the building and in the community. When I saw the online postings for the job, this was just kind of a no brainer.”
Reeve graduated from Tipton High School in 2003 and received his Bachelors in both Early Childhood and Middle Level Education from the University of Northern Iowa. Reeve returned to Tipton, a school district he describes as similar in size to Vinton-Shellsburg, upon graduation and taught/coached in his hometown for 10 years. He finished his degree in Educational Leadership through Drake University in December of 2017 prior to accepting his first administrative position at Roundy Elementary School with Columbus Junction CSD in Louisa County.
“Everything begins with developing positive relationships with all investment stakeholders within the school,” Reeve said. “One of the first things that I'm going to prioritize is coming up with the means and ways to start building those positive relationships with students. From what I understand from my interview process, Tilford has had a lot of momentum over the last few years and I hope to keep it moving in a positive direction.”
While COVID did affect how interviews could be conducted, Reeve praised how different groups ranging from administrators to parents were involved in the interview process.
“A lot of people really care about the way the school is moving and want to have their input on decisions,” Reeve said. “A lot of the interview was done online. We had the opportunity to visit Vinton on Thursday and follow Mr. Davis and Mr. Kingsbury through town in our cars while on speakerphone to give my family highlights of Vinton.”
In his free time, Reeve enjoys reading, sports, playing guitar, home renovation projects, spending time with his two boys and cheering on the Hawkeyes. He is also a fan of the Cardinals, Blues, 49ers and Vikings.