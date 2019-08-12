Over $31,000 was raised for the American Cancer Society at the Benton County Relay For Life, held June 7, 2019, at the Benton Community track, Van Horne.
Sponsors donating $250 or more were Watkins Savings Bank, Benton Community Schools, and Center Stage Productions, Vinton Lions Club, Belle Plaine Rotary Club, Atkins Lumber Co, Central Grain and Livestock, Vinton Livewire and Newspapers, Thys Automotive Family, M&D Mini Storage, Ollinger Garage Doors, Friedman Farm Supply, Iowa Mold And Engineering, Johnson Insurance, Dr. Mark Siebrecht, Keystone Nursing Care Center, Shelly’s Sweets, Bank Iowa, O’Grady Chemical, Van Horne Coop Telephone Co., Clingman Pharmacy, Eden Mutual Insurance, Edwards Plumbing and Heating, Vinton Kiwanis Club, Virginia Gay Hospital, and Thrivent Financial
Teams raising over $1,000 to date are Team Owen, Just Cuz, The Saints, Remembering Sally, Cancer Fighters, Keystone Cohorts and This Is Our Fight Song.
Donations are still coming in for teams and will be accepted until Aug. 31.
The 2020 relay is Friday, June 12, at the Benton Community Track, Van Horne.