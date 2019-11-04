VINTON – Robert “Bob” Moore, 88, died Sunday, Nov. 3, 2019 at the Vinton Lutheran Home from natural causes.
A memorial visitation will be from 4 to 7 p.m., Friday, Nov. 8, 2019 at the First Christian Church in Vinton with Rev. Dave Neas leading a prayer service to start the visitation. Burial with military rites will take place in the spring at Evergreen Cemetery, Vinton.
Bob was born Sept. 2, 1931 in Vinton, Iowa, the son of Leslie and Elsie Shafer Moore. He attended Cedar #5 country school and graduated from Vinton High School in 1950. Bob enlisted in the US Army in 1952 and was an MP, stationed in Korea.
On Oct. 23, 1954, Bob was united in marriage to Rita Joyce Evens at the Verle Sanders farm south of Vinton.
Bob farmed near Mount Auburn until moving to Vinton in 1980. He was employed at the Vinton schools for a short time and drove truck for Moore Manufacturing.
Bob was a member of the Mt. Auburn American Legion and morning Kiwanis.
He is survived by his wife of 65 years, Rita, of Vinton; one daughter: Teresa (Doug) King, Columbia, MO; two sons: Leslie (Terri) Moore, Vinton and Ron (Shari) Moore, N. Richland Hills, TX; Six grandchildren: Jackie (Nick) Glascock, Barry (Kayla) King, Whitney (TJ) Bowen, Alexa (Payton) Schirm, Tiffany (Ben) Sharp, Ryan (Natalie) Moore and eight great-grandchildren.
Bob was preceded in death by his parents and sister, Shirley Wax.
In lieu of flowers the family will direct memorials to the Foundation for Prader-Willi Research to aid Bob’s great grandson, Nate.
Van Steenhuyse-Russell Funeral Home is caring for Bob and his family. Condolences may be left at www.vsrfh.com.