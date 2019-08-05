It’s a quiet afternoon in the Schroeder Library in Keystone. Only one boy sits at a computer, ear phones so as not to disturb anyone.
Joan Boudreau, the assistant librarian, will lock the doors in 15 minutes. She’s been with the library for about four years and she has observed some trends for reading interests.
“A lot of the women like the romance novels. A lot of the guys seem to like the mysteries,” said Boudreau. “We have people who like the non-fiction – biographies and about World War II and the Vietnam War and things like that, but it seems like the thing that is most popular is the romance novels.
“Kids, they like just about a little bit of everything.”
Danielle Steele remains popular with women and Boudreau said Colleen Hoover and Alicia Jewell are becoming popular. For men it’s James Patterson, Stuart Wood and John Sanford.
The image of a library being kind of stuffy has changed over the years. It offers access to the internet, WiFi is available in addition to audiobook and music CDs. Even cake pans are available to be checked out.
Copying and printing services are available as well as a fax machine.
The Schoeder Public Library has a history room which includes high school annals, records from past years and even a gallery of school boards that served when the city had its own district.
The back room is available for rent for a small fee.
There are many children’s activities during the year, including the a Toddler Time during the school year with many from the day care participating.
The library works encouraging children to read. For the next week, a contest continues on taking a photo of a parent taking a picture of their child reading outdoors. One submission will win a prize.
Many people who do not regularly visit the library do not realize what is available, said Boudreau. It has computers, the internet, magazines, newspapers and it can be a quiet place if they just want to come in out of the heat.
Laura Hopper is the library director. Melissa Miller is the children’s librarian.