VINTON – The Benton County Salvation Army needs you.
The bell ringing campaign kicked off a week and a half ago and many time slots to man the red kettles remain vacant, something Charles Campbell has been working diligently the last two weeks to remedy.
Campbell, the new county director, held up a clip board as he addressed the Vinton Kiwnais during their meeting on Tuesday, asking those present if they saw all of the white spaces on the sign up sheet for the next day. Those were times in which no one was scheduled to man the red kettle.
“I watched once for about 15 minutes when no one was ringing the bell,” said Campbell. “No one dropped money in the kettle.”
Campbell said he and his wife have worked to fill the 300 hour-long time slots for the Fareway store in Vinton.
Campbell was a police officer in Vinton for 31 years, serving as the assistant pastor for the Harvest Four Square Church, now Harvest 365. He is one of the chaplains of the Vinton Police Department. While he was with the police depart, Campbell was The Salvation Army representative.
“I have done it before but not at this level,” said Campbell.
The Salvation Army was founded in London, England, in 1865 by William Booth. The goal was to help poor people so the Gospel of Jesus Christ could be taught to them.
“It is the same today,” said Campbell. “It is the same goal of The Salvation Army to help people so we can preach the Gospel to them.”
Most people understand its volunteers help the poor, said Campbell. The Salvation Army will help anyone.
He told a story about a man passing through Vinton who had lost his billfold.
“He was a person traveling,” said Campbell. “He had on an extremely nice suit, extremely nice shoes, had an extremely nice car. He didn’t have any money. He didn’t have anyway to contact anybody that could help him because he was from out of town.”
The Salvation Army gave him a motel room, a meal and a tank of gas. The man planned to send a check, but was told that was what the Salvation Army does.
In 2015, Benton County took in $16,800. In 2016, it increased to $19,000; 2017 $25,000 and in 2018 it dropped to $23,000.