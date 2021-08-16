2021 Benton County Fair Queen Rylee Sash represented the county in the 2021 Iowa State Fair Queen Contest on Friday and Saturday in Des Moines, where she enjoyed an experience she said will remain for her forever.
“I’ve made so many new friendships and done so many new things these last few days,” Sash said. “It’s been an amazing experience.”
Sash and the queen contestants were in Wednesday’s parade, volunteered in the community, and enjoyed the fair’s return after being cancelled last year due to COVID-19. Saturday saw Sash walk across the Ann and Bill Riley Stage at the fairgrounds before the crowning of the 2021 State Queen from Plymouth County.
“It’s so surreal seeing so many different people from Iowa,” Sash said. “I’ve had a great time representing my county. I’m excited to go back and tell everyone about my experience.
Rylee is the daughter of Kevin and MaryJo Sash of rural La Porte City. She is a 2021 graduate of Union High School. According to her submitted bio, she has been participating at the Benton County Fair since she was in fourth grade. She has always shown meat goats and static projects. Rylee has also shown at the state level for five years.