VINTON – For National 4-H Week and Month 4-H members from across Benton County celebrated by creating scarecrows which were placed on the Benton County Courthouse Lawn.
All clubs were invited to participate but only about half were able to do so. The scarecrows promote the individual clubs and 4-H in general and having fun in 4-H, said Greg Walston, Benton County Extension Agent. 4-H is almost 100 years old in Benton County with the North Eden Willing Workers the oldest.
Containers were placed with each scarecrow so the public can vote on their favorite. It is a penny a vote. This will be collected at month’s end. The 4’H Club with the most votes wins a pizza party.
“It is kind of cool to see kids involved and kind of help the club and help 4-H,” said Walston.