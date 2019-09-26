Ryan Schoettmer and Lauren Upmeyer were crowned the Vinton-Shellsburg Homecoming King and Queen following the parade which ended at the football field.
Schoettmer, Upmeyer crowned homecoming king and queen
- by Jim Morrison news@vintonnewspapers.com
-
What do you think?
Who is the area's baseball player of the year?
- To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left.
Vinton, IA
Right Now
- Humidity: 59%
- Feels Like: 63°
- Heat Index: 64°
- Wind: 9 mph
- Wind Chill: 63°
- UV Index: 0 Low
- Sunrise: 06:59:32 AM
- Sunset: 06:58:40 PM
- Dew Point: 49°
- Visibility: 10 mi
Today
Partly cloudy skies this evening will give way to showers and a possible thunderstorm overnight. Storms may produce some hail. Low near 60F. Winds S at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 60%.
Tonight
Partly cloudy skies this evening will give way to showers and a possible thunderstorm overnight. Storms may produce some hail. Low near 60F. Winds S at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 60%.
Tomorrow
Thunderstorms likely. High 72F. S winds shifting to WNW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 90%. Locally heavy rainfall possible.
Next 12 Hours
Wind: S @ 12mph
Precip: 0% Chance
Humidity: 59%
Wind Chill: 63°
Heat Index: 64°
UV Index: 0 Low
Visibility: 10 mi
Wind: S @ 13mph
Precip: 0% Chance
Humidity: 57%
Wind Chill: 62°
Heat Index: 63°
UV Index: 0 Low
Visibility: 10 mi
Wind: SSE @ 14mph
Precip: 0% Chance
Humidity: 59%
Wind Chill: 62°
Heat Index: 63°
UV Index: 0 Low
Visibility: 10 mi
Wind: S @ 15mph
Precip: 15% Chance
Humidity: 63%
Wind Chill: 62°
Heat Index: 63°
UV Index: 0 Low
Visibility: 10 mi
Wind: S @ 15mph
Precip: 15% Chance
Humidity: 65%
Wind Chill: 61°
Heat Index: 63°
UV Index: 0 Low
Visibility: 10 mi
Wind: S @ 15mph
Precip: 21% Chance
Humidity: 68%
Wind Chill: 61°
Heat Index: 63°
UV Index: 0 Low
Visibility: 10 mi
Wind: S @ 14mph
Precip: 47% Chance
Humidity: 76%
Wind Chill: 60°
Heat Index: 62°
UV Index: 0 Low
Visibility: 10 mi
Wind: S @ 10mph
Precip: 64% Chance
Humidity: 85%
Wind Chill: 60°
Heat Index: 61°
UV Index: 0 Low
Visibility: 10 mi
Wind: S @ 9mph
Precip: 60% Chance
Humidity: 90%
Wind Chill: 60°
Heat Index: 61°
UV Index: 0 Low
Visibility: 7 mi
Wind: S @ 10mph
Precip: 60% Chance
Humidity: 93%
Wind Chill: 61°
Heat Index: 62°
UV Index: 0 Low
Visibility: 7 mi
Wind: S @ 9mph
Precip: 64% Chance
Humidity: 96%
Wind Chill: 61°
Heat Index: 62°
UV Index: 0 Low
Visibility: 5 mi
Wind: SSE @ 10mph
Precip: 76% Chance
Humidity: 97%
Wind Chill: 62°
Heat Index: 63°
UV Index: 0 Low
Visibility: 5 mi
Featured Jobs
Find a local business
Stocks
Trending
Articles
- Deputy's encounter gives chance to pass on the good
- Twelve Cooling Dancers picked for "The Nutcracker"
- Vinton Police Department Log for Week of Sept.16-22
- Homecoming 2019
- Upper Iowa University announces summer 2019 dean's list
- Sound Park dedication planned next weekend
- Vikings win second of year, 36-22 over Tipton Tigers
- Visiting Vinton
- Former Agriculture Secretaries announce support for USMCA
- Legion celebrates 100th birthday
Images
Videos
Newsletters
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.