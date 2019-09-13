VINTON – A change in the law will allow voters headed to the polls in November to not only elect members of the city government but will also have the chance to cast votes for seats open on area school boards.
In the Vinton Shellsburg district there are four seats that will be listed on the ballot. There are three district seats and one at-large position on the ballot.
Kyle Schminke currently serves as the director for District 2. The two seats in District 1 are held by Jason Hicok and Brenda Bartz. Kathy Van Steenhuyse currently has the one at-large position.
Individuals wishing to run for one of the four seats will need to return nomination papers to Brenda Barkdoll, district business manager, by Thursday, September 19.
“Brenda will be at the office until 5 p.m. that day so individuals can drop off nomination papers,” Mary Jo Hainstock, district superintendent, told board members during the board meeting earlier this month.
Persons interested in running for a city council position also have that Thursday 5 p.m. deadline. Nomination papers should be returned to city clerks in the respective cities.