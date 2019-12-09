VINTON — The search for the perfect fit to lead the Vinton Shellsburg school district is more than putting an ad in the paper or on social media.
When Superintendent Mary Jo Hainstock submitted her letter of resignation earlier this fall, VS school board members knew that they wanted to begin the search for the new superintendent as quickly as possible.
At the meeting board members Rob Levis and Sue Gates both commented that they wanted the district to begin the search for Hainstock’s replacement.
“We want to be one of the first districts looking for a superintendent,” Levis said. “Rather than being part of the second or third wave of districts looking for a superintendent.”
To help with that search the district hired the firm McPherson & Jacobson L.L.C., Omaha, NE.
In order to find the right individual, Gary McAndrew, met with five different groups of district stakeholders last week.
“I met with students, administrators, staff, parents and community members,” McAndrew explained.
The purpose of the meetings was to share insights of the community and the school atmosphere that McAndrew can share with potential candidates.
The questions:
1 What are the great things about the Vinton-Shellsburg school district?
2 What are the great things about the communities in the school district?
3 What characteristics are they looking for in their next Superintendent?
4 What issues may be facing the next Superintendent?
With the answers gathered, McAndrew will be able to paint a picture of the district during his conversations with potential candidates.
Meeting with community members last week, McAndrew explained that using the answers to these questions will allow him to find individuals who will fit into the community.
As an example, McAndrew told the group of 30+ if he hears a candidate talking about wanting to move a district that may be struggling in some area and do a total revamp, “that would not be the best fit for a district Vinton Shellsburg.”
During his time with McPherson & Jacobson, McAndrew said that he had assisted 26 candidate searches.
“Sometimes,” he explained “a candidate may not be a current superintendent.” He shared that he had spoken with candidates who are principals working with staff and budgets on a building level.
Now that the stakeholder meetings are done, McAndrew will meet with the school board again later this month to provide feedback from the meetings. Working with the board, McAndrew will establish interview questions and establish the timeline for interviewing candidates.
At this time, the goal McAndrew explained would be for selection of the semi-final candidates to be done by the end of January. “Interviews and the selection of the final candidates would be the first week of February,” with the interviews with the finalists would take place in Vinton from February 6th to the 11th.
“Overall I thought the groups were very positive about their school and communities,” McAndrew said.
“Seems like it would be a great place to be the superintendent. Everyone was very complementary of Mary Jo also,” he added.