VINTON – Vinton-Shellsburg has a solid core for the cheerleading squad this year. It’s a good mix of talented newcomers and veteran performers.
But, coach Krystal Anderson would like to supplement the squad with even more for the Vinton Sesquicentennial Parade. You do not have to make jumps, or cheer and you will not be asked to do a split.
What Anderson wants is for the VS Cheer float to be filled with cheerleaders from the past – the alumni from Garrison, Shellsburg and Vinton. Anderson said she has a few already committed, but she’d like to have more decades represented. Those from the three towns before consolidation are invited.
They plan to meet at Tilford at 12:30 p.m. Saturday Aug 17 to put the float together. If you are a past cheerleader from any generation please contact one of the coaches Amie Price (319)270-4995 or Krystal Anderson (319)721-4482.