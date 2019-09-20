DES MOINES – Secretary of State Paul Pate is joining forces with Facebook during National Voter Registration Month to help Iowans register to vote or update their voter information. Between September 19-24, Iowans will see reminders in their Facebook News Feed about registering to vote.
A link will direct them to the Iowa Department of Transportation’s website, where they can register online, if they have an Iowa-issued driver’s license or non-operator’s ID.
“The best way to make an impact in society is registering to vote and participating in elections,” Secretary Pate said. “City and school elections are coming up very quickly and these local elections have a big impact on your daily lives. I encourage every eligible citizen to register to vote and I applaud Facebook for encouraging civic engagement.”
Governor Kim Reynolds will proclaim Tuesday, September 24 as National Voter Registration Day in Iowa.
“For National Voter Registration Day we’re excited to help Iowans on Facebook connect with Secretary Pate so they can register to vote,” said Katie Harbath, Facebook public policy director. “Showing people high-quality nonpartisan information about voting and elections is a key aspect of our work to make sure we do everything possible to stop bad actors from interfering in elections.”
For more information about registering to vote and participating in Iowa elections, visit VoterReadyIowa.org.