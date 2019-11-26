Vinton—Sheila Ann (Baker) Stickels, 68, died peacefully Thursday, Nov. 21, 2019 at her home under hospice care following a brief battle with cancer.
A memorial celebration of food and friendship will be held 4 to 7 pm Monday, Dec. 2, 2019 at Bethlehem Lutheran Church in Vinton with a short prayer service at 5:00 pm with Pastor Randy Kasch officiating.
Sheila was born Nov. 15, 1951 in Vinton, the only child of Paul and Bonnie Mitchell Baker. She grew up and attended school in Vinton, graduating in 1970. On May 1, 1971 she married John Stickels in Vinton. Sheila was an office manager for State Farm Insurance for over twenty years. She was an active member of Bethlehem Lutheran Church in Vinton where she taught Sunday school. She was also active in the Boy Scouts. She enjoyed gardening and cooking in her spare time. Her greatest joy came from spending time with her grandchildren.
Sheila is survived by her sons, Ross Stickels and Jody (McKenzie) Stickels and their children, Tristan and Hunter, all of Vinton and daughter, Janet Tramill, MA.
She was preceded in death by her parents and husband, John, in 2016
