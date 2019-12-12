Sherry E. Raitt, age 72, of Evansdale, died Tuesday, December 10, 2019 at her home.
She was born January 2, 1947 in Vinton, Iowa, the daughter of Herman John and Josephine Marie (Tuttle) Kiesel and attended Vinton-Garrison High School and Hawkeye Community College. Sherry was united in marriage with Terry Louis Raitt on October 4, 1964 at the EUB Church in Vinton. He preceded her in death on September 29, 2016.
Sherry was a salesclerk at the Pronto Market in Evansdale for 10 years. She then worked as a medical transcriptionist for Cedar Valley Medical Specialty-Cardiology for 10 years. She was a member of St. Mark’s United Methodist Church in Evansdale where she served as a member of SPPRC, the Audit Committee and was the secretary for both United Methodist Women and the Administrative Council. Sherry was a member of the Evansdale Parks & Recreation Commission, also serving as secretary and she was the manager at Deerwood Beach.
Survivors include a daughter, Chela M. (Rob) Henry of Evansdale; 2 grandchildren, Michael (Megan) Raitt-Peyton of Cedar Rapids and Candace Ricketts of Evansdale; 3 great grandchildren, Gavin Raitt-Peyton, Isaiah and Malakhi Ricketts; a brother, Larry Kiesel of Burlington, IA; 2 sisters, Pamela Petersen and Mary Swanger, both of Vinton; a brother-in-law, Tom (Heidi) Raitt of Illinois and a sister-in-law, Lynette (Doug) Brown of Cedar Rapids; numerous nieces and nephews including Gene Petersen of Vinton, Cody Burch of Des Moines, Kevin Benfer of Eagan, MN, Debra Benfer of Des Moines, Nick Raitt, Jake Jandt and Randi Von Wagoner, all of Illinois.
She was preceded in death by her parents; her husband, Terry; a sister, Shirley Benfer and a niece, Vicki Schott.
Funeral Services will be held at 11 a.m. Monday, December 16, 2019 at St. Mark United Methodist Church, 610 S. Evans Rd., in Evansdale with burial in Evergreen Cemetery in Vinton. Public visitation will be held from 5:00-7:00 p.m. on Sunday, December 15, 2019 at Kearns Funeral Service Kimball Chapel, 3146 Kimball Ave. in Waterloo and after 10:00 a.m. Monday at the Church.
Memorials may be directed to the family.
Condolences may be expressed at www.KearnsFuneralService.com