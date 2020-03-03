Sports Editor
On Jan. 25, Megan Goebel walked into the Center Point-Urbana gym with advanced knowledge of the latest outerwear trend in the area. But the navy blue shirts most of the crowd donned that night weren’t a statement on fashion. Rather, they were a statement of support for her.
And even though Goebel knew they were coming, the occasion didn’t lose its meaning.
“It was very emotional for me,” Goebel said, “just to see the community support. I know everyone’s out supporting myself and my family and the kids. It’s just been a really cool experience. It’s just a great community to be a part of, and it’s very supportive.”
Just a couple weeks prior, on Jan. 8, Megan Goebel had surgery to remove a rare form of cancer — seudomyxoma peritonei, or PMP — from her torso. This form of cancer is so rare that supporters of patients have labeled it as the “unicorn” of cancerous diseases.
Megan said the idea for the shirts came from her workplace at Clickstop, an online catalog that sells and manufactures consumer goods. One of her coworkers had been dealing with Stage 4 colon cancer, and the company had made shirts for them. The people of the Center Point-Urbana community had started to order them even before Megan’s surgery.
Even the surgery was remarkable. Megan’s daughter, Ryley, said doctors estimated the surgery was supposed to take roughly 10 hours to complete. She said they did it in six or seven.
Despite the circumstances 17 days before that night, she was sitting in the stands surrounded by shirts to honor her fight against cancer before watching her daughter’s game against South Tama.
“She’s doing so much better than we expected,” Ryley said.
For Ryley, a bona fide superstar in the making with the defending state champions, seeing the support for her mother and her fight against PMP made all the difference in the world.
“It means so much to me because the community has so much support around us,” Ryley said. “Literally, it exploded. There was so much support and love from all of the community. Everyone chipped in. Wearing the T-shirts and the ribbons... I just felt awesome.
“It’s exciting to see them both (Ryley and her son, Grant) play. I love it. The coaches have been phenomenal in supporting the kids. When I knew I was going to be out for a while, both coaches were working really hard with another parent, trying to figure out how I could watch the games and keeping me connected. They went above and beyond to help me being able to stay a part of the basketball games.”
The coaches ended up giving Megan a subscription to Hudl, a video service for high school sports, to give her at least the option of watching games after they’d wrapped up. A few moms of the teams, including Amy Katcher, also shot videos for Megan in real time so she could keep up with live games.
“Every single person was just going, ‘What can I do? What do you need? How can I help?’” Megan said. “My goal was to be able to get back to basketball and watch as quickly as I could.”
Today at 1:30, Megan won’t need a video subscription to watch her daughter play at the state tournament for the second year in a row. Even if she can’t make her way to the Wells Fargo Arena in Des Moines, she’ll still be surrounded by the same community that pulled together and contributed to her opportunity to do so.