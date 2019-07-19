SNAFU with communion tray only the beginning

Did you ever have just one of those days?
You know, you get up in the morning and there’s that feeling that somehow the train is going to run off the track.
Well, that was last Sunday. What I didn’t expect was for it to happen in church.
But it did.
I serve as a deacon and one of the responsibilities, occasionally, is to fill the communion trays – usually done about an hour or so before the service.
The only problem Sunday was I had a photo shoot at 9 a.m., for the paper but still figured I could handle it. You really need about 20 minutes to a half an hour and the shoot was right next door.
Everything lines up pretty simply for the photo shoot and the task is quickly completed.
On to the communion trays.
Things are pretty well organized, except I couldn’t find the dollies to put for the trays. Looking for a place to put the cover, I open the cabinet door, placing it in there.
Bread, done.
Now the communion cups. A couple of ladies come offering to help. Of course, the male ego says “I’ve got it.”
Fill away I go.
When we go to carry the trays to the alter, one lady asks where the cover is. Seems the cabinet door had been closed and we didn’t see it.
Naturally, we finally found it and carried out the trays.
Mission accomplished.
I sit and chat with several church members who have arrived early, ultimately taking a bulletin and taking a seat in the sanctuary.
The service goes smoothly and then comes the communion hymn. We walk to the front, the pastor blesses the bread and the elders say prayers.
Nothing wrong here.
The trays are distributed the deacons, first the bread and then the symbolic grape juice instead of wine.
Suddenly, a gasp escapes from an elders mouth and a look of shock. One tray is void of grape juice. Not a single cup has been filled.
She and my fellow deacon rush to the back, fill it and return. I did not join them due to already holding a pair of trays.
Thankfully the remainder of the service went without incident.
But not the rest of the day.
This was only the beginning.