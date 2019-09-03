VINTON — A special election set for Tuesday, Sept. 10, in the Vinton-Shellburg school district is asking patrons to approve the renewal of the Physical Plant and Equipment Levy (PPEL) for another 10 years.
As a funding source for school districts, the levy can be used for such items like the purchase and improvement of grounds; construction of schoolhouses or buildings and opening roads to schoolhouses or buildings; purchase, lease, or lease-purchase of equipment or technology exceeding $500 per transaction.
In place, the funds raised for the school district through the program have aided in keeping the district in good physical repair and help keep students safe.
A ‘yes’ vote to renew the levy supports students and enhancing the learning opportunities available for local students. “This levy has allowed us to improve and maintain our buildings and grounds,” Mary Jo Hainstock, district superintendent, said. “When people come to our district, they are impressed with how well we preserve our buildings.”
The PPEL generates approximately $700,000 each year for the district, with $250,000 from property tax and $450,000 from income surtax. The income surtax is something that is added when doing income taxes each spring.
Hainstock explained that the income surtax would be a 5% surtax. “For example in 2017, there was about $9,000,000 income tax paid by residents of the school district,” she stated.
As part of the yearly budgeting process, the school board considers whether or not to access the funds that have been approved.
In the past few years, the district has used the PPEL funds to provide financing for items like:
The high school 1:1 computers, K-8 ipads and Chromebooks, building access control, security cameras for both the school buildings and the buses; transportation needs in the district purchasing buses, cars and vans.
Each year, building principals and directors district staff work on creating a wish list of improvements that they like to see implemented throughout the district. They create a final list of recommendations for the board’s review.
Some of those improvements have been HVAC repair and replacement; new lights; roof maintenance, repair and replacement; parking lot surfacing; sound systems and lockers.
“PPEL funds are critical to our ability to provide our kids and grandkids a great education. Funds provide the computers through which much of the learning can occur. These funds buy and maintain safe buses. PPEL funds ensure our buildings are safe and secure,” said Rob Levis, VS school board president. “Through the continued use of these funds we are able to provide facilities and equipment our communities can be proud of and which reflect the value we place on the education and safety of our children.”
“These funds cannot be used for salaries, employee benefits, insurance, books or other materials,” Hainstock pointed out.
On election day polls will be open from 7 a.m. until 8:00 p.m. There will be three vote centers. Any voter in the VS school district can go to any precinct. “We are having it available in the Courthouse, Garrison Fire Station and Shells burg Legion,” Hayley Rippel, Benton County Auditor, explained. “It is all the same ballot style, so even if someone lives in Vinton and are going through Shellsburg on their way home from work, they will be allowed to vote there.”
All residents wishing to cast their vote are reminded that they will need identification in order to vote. ‘There will still be Election Day registration,” Rippel stated. “Individuals can still register and vote on the same day if they follow the requirements and have a proper ID.
“Every voter also has the capability to vote in their car if they are unable to walk in the voting center,” Rippel added. Individuals can call the polling location if its the day of the location and the poll workers will come out and assist.”
For those individuals who will not able to get to the polls that Tuesday, Rippel said absentee voting is available by stopping at the Auditor’s office in the Benton County Courthouse. “Absentee voting can be done in my office until that Monday, September 9, at 5 p.m.”