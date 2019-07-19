VINTON — With a goal of consolidating equipment in one location, a recommendation of a cold storage pole building was presented to the Vinton city council last week.
Director Matt Boggess, Vinton Parks & Recreation Department (VPRD), outlined the specs of the building which will be constructed at the site of the department’s old house, near the swimming pool.
“We would like to have one place where we can keep the picnic tables, trash cans, mowers and our vehicles,” Boggess told council members.
When asked if the building had been included in the department’s budget for the current fiscal year, Boggess assured the council that yes it had been included in the budget planning.
Two bids were submitted for the project and the council accepted the bid from RH Construction, Keystone, at a cost of $22,484. McDowell’s, Vinton, submitted the second bid for the project.
Boggess hopes that construction on the 40 x 50 building can begin with in the next couple of weeks. There will be 12 foot driveways to the building along with both a 12x10 and a 10x10 overhead door. The project has a projected completed date of the end of September.
Council members also reviewed and accepted a second recommendation from VPRD for a new zero turn mower.
The department received four bids for the new mower and the low bidder was Kromminga Motors, Vinton, with a bid of $15,334. Boggess confirmed that the department had budgeted for the purchase during the planning of the current fiscal year. “We actually budgeted for $26,000 for the purchase,” he stated, so seeing the lower bids was a plus for the department. The highest bid submitted, $18,360, for the mower was still lower than what had been budgeted for the item.
In the case of both requests, approval had been granted by the VPRD board before being presented to the city council for approval.