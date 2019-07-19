Weather Alert

...AN EXTENDED PERIOD OF DANGEROUS HEAT AND HUMIDITY CONTINUES... .HIGH TEMPERATURES IN THE MID TO UPPER 90S COMBINED WITH DEWPOINTS IN THE MID TO UPPER 70S WILL LEAD TO DANGEROUS HEAT INDICES OF 105 TO 115 THROUGH SATURDAY. LITTLE RELIEF IS EXPECTED TODAY THROUGH SATURDAY WITH TEMPERATURES ONLY FALLING INTO THE MID 70S TO LOWER 80S AT NIGHT. ...EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM CDT SATURDAY... * HEAT INDEX VALUES...RANGING FROM 105 TO 115 ON FRIDAY, AND BETWEEN 100 TO 110 DEGREES ON SATRUDAY. * TIMING...THROUGH SATURDAY EVENING. * IMPACTS...INCREASED RISK FOR HEAT EXHAUSTION OR HEAT STROKE. THE VERY YOUNG, ELDERLY, THOSE WITHOUT AIR CONDITIONING, AND PEOPLE PARTICIPATING IN STRENUOUS OUTDOOR ACTIVITIES ARE THE MOST SUSCEPTIBLE. VEHICLE INTERIORS CAN REACH LETHAL TEMPERATURES IN A MATTER OF MINUTES. NEVER LEAVE PETS, CHILDREN OR THE ELDERLY UNATTENDED IN PARKED VEHICLES. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... AN EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING MEANS THAT A PROLONGED PERIOD OF DANGEROUSLY HOT TEMPERATURES AND HIGH HUMIDITY WILL OCCUR. THIS COMBINATION WILL LEAD TO A DANGEROUS SITUATION IN WHICH HEAT ILLNESSES ARE LIKELY. DRINK PLENTY OF FLUIDS, STAY IN AN AIR- CONDITIONED ROOM, STAY OUT OF THE SUN, AND CHECK ON RELATIVES AND NEIGHBORS, ESPECIALLY THE ELDERLY. TAKE EXTRA PRECAUTIONS IF YOU WORK OR SPEND TIME OUTSIDE. WHEN POSSIBLE, RESCHEDULE STRENUOUS ACTIVITIES TO EARLY MORNING OR EVENING. KNOW THE SIGNS AND SYMPTOMS OF HEAT EXHAUSTION AND HEAT STROKE. WEAR LIGHT WEIGHT AND LOOSE FITTING CLOTHING WHEN POSSIBLE AND DRINK PLENTY OF WATER. TO REDUCE RISK DURING OUTDOOR WORK THE OCCUPATIONAL SAFETY AND HEALTH ADMINISTRATION RECOMMENDS SCHEDULING FREQUENT REST BREAKS IN SHADED OR AIR CONDITIONED ENVIRONMENTS. ANYONE OVERCOME BY HEAT SHOULD BE MOVED TO A COOL AND SHADED LOCATION. HEAT STROKE IS AN EMERGENCY, CALL 9 1 1. &&