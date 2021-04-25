DES MOINES — Jim Womochil studied his notepad.
He frowned.
“She’s going to need a 37,” he said relatively softly, then he looked toward Vinton-Shellsburg junior Abby Bartz. “You’re going to need a 37.”
Bartz was down to her final shot put preliminary throw at the Drake Relays on Thursday. She scratched her first throw, which looked to be around 36 or 37 feet.
Bartz’s second throw was 35-4.75, which got her on the board but was nowhere near the leading put. Nor was it among her best tosses of the season.
To continue on, Bartz needed to reach 37 feet, if not farther.
“I definitely think I got a little more nervous down here, but that’s expected to happen,” she said after her final attempt. “It’s a big meet for a lot of people … but I don’t think that’s why I threw so bad.”
That final attempt went 34-2, and she placed 23rd when the competition ended. For someone whose personal-best is 39-3 and who expects to push for 40 feet by the end, Thursday’s series at the second-most premier meet each season was unsatisfactory.
“I’ve been throwing 37-plus at every meet,” she said. “It’s just you can’t have a good meet every time, and today was unfortunately one of those bad meets for me. But I’ll be back (to throw) this week and back here in a month.”
“I don’t think there was a certain thing. I think you just have bad days and today was just one of them. It just wasn’t a great day throwing for me.”
Bartz and Womochil talked strategy and technique after each of her three throws. It seemed like she made minor adjustments each time out, but never found a solid all-around put.
“She’s been competing at a high level all year. She deserved to be down here. Unfortunately, she didn’t have a great series today,” Womochil said. “You run into some bad meets that you hope are not on a big stage, like down here at Drake. But we see a couple technical flaws and we get right back and correct and get back on schedule.”
If nothing else, she got a feel for the Drake Stadium in her first appearance.
“She has big aspirations and big goals and is incredibly focused and I’m sure she’ll bounce back,” Womochil said.
Brecht’s 11th-place finish highlights Benton Community’s showing
Jacob Brecht clocked an 11.198, rounded to 11.2, during the 100-meter dash. He and Norwalk’s Chase McKinney (11.192, rounded to 11.2) finished together, with McKinney claiming 10th based on the difference of six-thousandths of a second.
“It was a really cool experience to be able to qualify and run at Drake for the first time,” Brecht said. “I don’t think I ran as well as I could have but it definitely gave me a wake-up call and showed me what I need to be a more consistent runner heading toward state.”
Brecht was the anchor leg for the Bobcats’ 400 relay entry, but the baton was dropped between the leg 2 and 3 exchange for a did not finish result. Opening leg Colin Buch ran an 11.44 and second leg Sam Wallace ran a 10.47; the Bobcats were in second in their heat before the exchange snafu.
Stormin Pointers Larson, Kramer compete well in their events
Eli Larson moved up in his final two laps to place 19th out of 21 runners during the 3,200-meter run. His final time was 9:40.33, one-hundredth of a second behind Cedar Falls’ Brayden Burnett.
It was a personal-best time, which he reveled in.
“I am proud of how I ran on Thursday. It was a great opportunity to compete against the best runners in the state,” he said. “Anytime I set a new PR I will always be happy with it. My main goal was to have fun and enjoy the experience and I definitely did that.”
Larson clocked a 1:12.65 in his penultimate lap, then threw down a final lap of 1:07.87. He beat Johnston’s Yohana Yual by three-hundredths of a second as the trio crossed at nearly the exact same time.
Larson’s opening lap was 1:10.78.
Aaron Kramer placed 29th in the 100 dash, clocking an 11.56. It was a hundredth of a second behind Spirit Lake Park’s Jack Latham and the pair placed 5-6 in the first heat of the race. Kramer was two-hundredths faster than Dowling Catholic’s Louis Brooks.
Center Point’s
Luscomb 22nd in discus competition
Taylor Luscomb started relatively strong with a toss of 108-7 on her first discus throw. It didn’t improve from there, and she finished 22nd in the competition when it closed.
Luscomb’s second mark was 102-11 and she scratched on her final throw.
“I thought it was a really cool experience,” Luscomb said. “As a sophomore it was really cool to get to perform at Drake. All the other athletes were so nice and we all got along and had some laughs along the way. It’s a really cool thing that I wish more people could get to experience.”